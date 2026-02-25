Man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal July 2025 scooter crash

The driver of an SUV involved in a fatal crash near Boca Raton in July 2025 has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

On Wednesday morning, with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division, John Arthur Adams, 35, was arrested and charged in connection with a July 16 crash that killed 28-year-old Alexander Acevedo.

Acevedo was riding a scooter eastbound on Sandalfoot Boulevard when Adams, who was driving westbound on Sandalfoot in a Chevrolet SUV, drifted into the eastbound lane, striking Acevedo and throwing him from the scooter.

Acevedo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report indicated that Adams was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

WPTV spoke with Acevedo's mother, Kym Lugo, in August, as she pushed for more speed bumps and lights in the area where her son was killed. Residents said they have been petitioning for speed bumps for years with no success.

“It pains me to know that perhaps if there was something in place to have slowed down that driver, maybe his injuries wouldn’t have been fatal," she said.