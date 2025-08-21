BOCA RATON, Fla. — A grieving mother in Boca Raton is demanding change after losing her son in a tragic crash one month ago. Kym Lugo is calling on Palm Beach County to add speed bumps and more traffic lights in the Watergate Estates community to improve safety following the death of her son, Alexander Acevedo.

Acevedo was struck by a car while riding his scooter on Sandalfoot Boulevard on July 16, 2025. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle that hit Acevedo drifted into his lane and collided with the scooter. Avecedo died from his injuries.

Boca Raton mother demanding change after losing her son in crash

Lugo says drivers are notorious for speeding on the 10520 block of Sandalfoot Blvd, where her son was killed.

“The speed limit is 30. The cars are just flying by, doing about maybe 50, 60,” Lugo said.

On Monday, Lugo launched a petition hoping to persuade Palm Beach County to add speed bumps and more street lights to the community.

“I hope we can get some community leaders involved and they have a heart and they see how dangerous this is for the families here,”

Residents say they have been petitioning for speed bumps for years with no success.

“Speed bumps are something we’ve had a struggle with the county to get. Every time we ask for it or put a request for it, we get denied for one reason or another," said Carolyn Swanson, a resident of Watergate Estates.

WPTV reached out to Palm Beach County’s Engineering and Public Works Traffic Division for answers about the requests. We are still waiting on answers on whether the county plans to proceed.

“It’s a great community. I just wish we didn’t have to worry about our kids crossing the roads,” Swanson said.

In the meantime, Lugo says she will continue to push for road improvements, hoping no other parent will have to endure what she did.

“It pains me to know that perhaps if there was something in place to have slowed down that driver, maybe his injuries wouldn’t have been fatal.”