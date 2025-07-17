Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
28-year-old man killed in e-scooter crash, charges pending for SUV driver

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead following an e-scooter crash within a Palm Beach County neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Sandalfoot Boulevard when a driver traveling westbound in a Chevrolet SUV drove directly into the path of an e-scooter going eastbound.

The driver of the e-scooter, identified as Alexander Acevedo, 28, was thrown off his scooter and pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash report indicates that the SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and that charges are pending.

