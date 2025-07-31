Suspect arrested after 'numerous' shootings into occupied dwellings in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of committing "numerous" shootings into occupied and unoccupied dwellings has been arrested.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Sterling Maloney.

Detectives from the sheriff's office, Boynton Beach Police Department, Delray Beach Police Department and Ocean Ridge Police Department will share how the shooter was identified, what shootings he is accused of committing and shootings they said he was about to commit.

Deputies said no one was hurt in the shootings.

