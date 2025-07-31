Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect arrested after 'numerous' shootings into occupied dwellings in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man accused of multiple shootings into dwellings.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of committing "numerous" shootings into occupied and unoccupied dwellings has been arrested.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Sterling Maloney.

Detectives from the sheriff's office, Boynton Beach Police Department, Delray Beach Police Department and Ocean Ridge Police Department will share how the shooter was identified, what shootings he is accused of committing and shootings they said he was about to commit.

Deputies said no one was hurt in the shootings.

