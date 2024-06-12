'I’m going to smash out the window': Pastor rescues truck driver during severe storms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — While weather conditions in Palm Beach County were severe Wednesday, one man jumped into action to save a driver who was blown off the road by high winds.

A pastor and former Broward County police officer came to the rescue, saving a man whose truck crashed on Florida's Turnpike near Delray Beach, after gusts of wind blew him off the road.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny spoke to the man, Duval Madrigal, who was driving behind a glass delivery truck when it was blown off Florida's Turnpike Wednesday morning.

While weather conditions were bad, he pulled over to help the man. Madrigal also took photos of Palm Beach Fire Rescue attending to the man at the scene.

Duval Madrigal Palm Beach County Fire Rescue helps a crash victim along the Turnpike near Delray Beach on June 12, 2024.

"I immediately went over to the window and there was a single driver, a gentleman, he was trying to take care of his leg," he said. "You could tell his leg was broken and I said, 'Can you climb out the top,' and he said he couldn't, so I said, 'I’m going to smash out the window.' Unfortunately there were parts that fell off the truck, it was a window truck, so I found a pole and started busting out the front windshield to get him out."

Two fellow drivers also stopped to help the man, and a friend called 911. The injured driver was treated for his injuries.