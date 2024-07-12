Family members identify victims of double fatal crash near Boynton Beach

Neighbors who live across from the victims’ home were shocked to learn about the double fatal accident near Boynton Beach.

Family members identified the two victims as 43-year-old Grechy Almaguer-Perez and her 10-year-old son Diego Cordoves-Almaguer. Investigators said both of them were killed after 54-year-old Dawn Howard struck them while driving under the influence.

“It’s tragic," shared neighbor Sandra Becerra. "Such a young family. They just got here, they haven’t been here that long.”

The wreck happened Wednesday at the 7000 block of South Military Trail at around 7:30 p.m.

The father, 46-year-old Alejandro Cordoves-Rodriguez, was also taken to the hospital. PBSO officials said they do not expect him to survive.

This is the family of 4 involved in the tragic crash. 43-year old Grechy Almaguer-Perez and her 10-year old son Diego Cordoves died at the scene. The father, Alejandro Cordoves was taken to hospital and is in critical condition. 2-year-old Fabio Cordoves broke his right leg. https://t.co/H7AECTbkGl pic.twitter.com/Lmv44ygqS4 — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) July 12, 2024

Family members said the 2-year-old named Fabio Cordoves-Almaguer broke his right leg. Meanwhile, neighbors remembered the last time they interacted with the family.

“It’s tragic. I mean, the kids used to come, they’d be out here playing basketball," stated Becerra. "We would see them all the time. They would play soccer in my neighbor’s yard.”

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's report, Howard was speeding northbound on South Military Trail and accelerated through a yellow light.

They said she continued speeding while making a left-hand turn, crashing into the family’s Volkswagen Jetta.

“They have to get the drunk drivers off the road, I mean, it’s not safe," stated Becerra. "Hopefully that driver thinks about what they did. This is a tragedy for the family.”

A family member who did not want to go on camera said the family had moved here from Cuba about nine months ago.

“We would always say hello to them and see them each time," stated Becerra. "Every day we would see them out here and now, it’s crazy.”

Howard was also taken to the hospital. Authorities said the charges against her are still pending.