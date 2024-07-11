Lexus traveling at high rate of speed involved in crash that claims 2 lives near Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and a third suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday evening crash in southern Palm Beach County near Boynton Beach, deputies said.

The wreck occurred just before 7:30 p.m. near the 7882 block of South Military Trail just north of the intersection with Miner Road.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, a 2020 Lexus RX 350 driven by 54-year-old woman was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on South Military Trail.

As the Lexus neared the intersection with Miner Road, the traffic signal turned yellow and the driver accelerated to go through the intersection before it turned red.

As the car continued northbound, it entered a sweeping left-hand curve at a high rate of speed and "violently collided" with the back of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta.

The impact caused the Lexus to roll over and come to a rest on the grass and a dirt swale on the east side of South Military Trail.

The Volkswagen came to a rest on the edge of the road facing northeast.

Two passengers in the Volkswagen were pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The sheriff's office identified one of the victims as Grechy Y. Almaguer-Perez, a 43-year-old woman from West Palm Beach. The other victim was only identified as a 10-year-old boy from West Palm Beach.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 46-year-old West Palm Beach man, was taken to Delray Beach Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said they did not expect him to survive.

A third passenger in the Volkswagen, a 2-year-old West Palm Beach boy, sustained a broken right tibia.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to Delray Beach Medical Center with minor injuries. The crash report said she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and charges are pending.



