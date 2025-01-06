Driver sentenced to 12 years in prison for Palm Beach County crash that killed 6 in 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A driver who was 17 years old at the time of a crash that killed six people in Palm Beach County three years ago pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Noah Galle of Wellington, who is now 20 years old, reached a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid trial.

Galle pleaded guilty to six counts of vehicular homicide for causing a crash on U.S. Route 441 west of Delray Beach on Jan. 27, 2022.

He will serve 12 years and 180 days in prison followed by seven years probation and revocation of his driver's license for three years. Galle will also have to perform 800 hours of community service, attend a victim impact panel and take a 12-hour driving course.

Investigators said he was driving a BMW 151 mph when he rear-ended an SUV, killing six farmworkers.

According to Galle's arrest report, he had previously posted on social media videos of himself speeding and offered a $25 reward for those who could guess his speed.

Galle will remain on house arrest until Feb. 3 when he is scheduled to turn himself in to begin his sentence.

