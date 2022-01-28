Watch
17-year-old driving under the influence causes deadly rollover crash in west Delray Beach, PBSO says

Teen rear-ends Nissan Rogue, killing 6 people, crash report states
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 09:35:30-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities said a 17-year-old boy driving under the influence caused a fatal crash late Thursday night west of Delray Beach that left six people dead.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the teen from Wellington was driving a 2019 BMW M5 "at a high rate of speed" around 11 p.m. in the 14000 block of U.S. 441.

The teen — who investigators said was under the influence of "alcohol/drugs," according to a crash report — rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Rogue that had six people inside.

The impact caused the Rogue to head into a grass and dirt median where it flipped and rolled over before landing upside-down in the median.

PBSO said five people inside the Nissan Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene, while a sixth was taken to Delray Medical Center and passed away. The names of the deceased have not been released.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash.

PBSO is investigating the incident.

