BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County nonprofit that provides food to thousands of families every week is urgently searching for a new home as the Boynton Beach Mall prepares for a major transition.

Restoration Bridge International (RBI) says it must secure a new location for its weekly Saturday food distribution before Jan. 15, 2027. That's when its agreement to use the mall's parking lot expires following the property's sale.

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Boynton Beach nonprofit searches for new home for weekly food distribution

The organization has operated at the Boynton Beach Mall since March 2024. Its Saturday distribution now regularly serves more than 5,000 people and provides approximately 100,000 pounds of supplemental food each week.

According to executive director Jason Mandle, the organization has distributed more than 13 million pounds of food since moving its operation to Boynton Beach.

Mandle says the nonprofit was aware the property could be sold, but the news that it would need to find another location came as a surprise.

The mall's prospective buyer, homebuilding company Lennar, plans to transform the 91-acre property into a mixed-use community with housing, retail, commercial space and other amenities. The purchase is expected to be completed in early 2027.

While the redevelopment could bring new life to the area, RBI says the transition could leave thousands of families without a food resource they have come to depend on.

"Every Saturday morning, more than 5,000 neighbors count on this distribution to put food on their tables," Mandle said.

Cars often begin lining up Friday evening ahead of the Saturday morning distribution, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Mandle said the nonprofit has benefited from a no-cost agreement to use the mall's parking lot, allowing it to operate with a limited budget. Finding a similar arrangement is now a priority.

The organization is looking for a large parking lot, commercial property, house of worship or municipal site in Palm Beach County that can safely accommodate its operations.

Mandle says the next location needs enough space to handle approximately 800 vehicles on a Saturday morning.

Without a new host site, the organization warns the weekly distribution could come to an end, affecting thousands of residents who rely on the assistance.

RBI is calling on local property owners, businesses, churches and community leaders to help identify a suitable location before the January deadline.

The organization's Saturday food distribution continues at the Boynton Beach Mall, located at 801 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, near the former Youfit Gym entrance next to Christ Fellowship.

HOW TO HELP

Property owners, businesses and community partners with a large, accessible parking lot or open space available on Saturday mornings are encouraged to contact Restoration Bridge International.



Contact: Jason Mandle, executive director

Email: jason@restorationbridge.net

Website

For additional information, contact RBI's office at (561) 316-0399.