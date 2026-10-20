Boynton Beach Mall tenants told to leave by Jan. 15 as questions surround property's future

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — After more than four decades as a shopping destination in Palm Beach County, the future of Boynton Beach Mall is raising questions for the businesses and shoppers who have made it part of their lives.

Tenants at the mall say they recently received lease termination notices from property owner Washington Prime Group, instructing them to vacate by Jan. 15, 2027.

The notices come as questions swirl about a potential sale and what could happen to the property next. However, the City of Boynton Beach tells WPTV it has not been notified of a finalized sale.

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After 41 years, Boynton Beach Mall faces questions about what's next

For some business owners, the uncertainty means preparing to leave a place that has been part of their livelihood for decades. For longtime shoppers, it could mean saying goodbye to a familiar community landmark.

Kevin Ng has a personal connection to Boynton Beach Mall that stretches back decades.

Sarku Japan, the restaurant he operates, has been at the mall since 1992. His father took over the business in 2006, and Ng assumed responsibility in 2020.

After his father's death, Ng continued running the restaurant, preserving a piece of his family's legacy.

While the possibility of leaving the mall was not entirely unexpected, the termination notice made the situation more concrete.

"It wasn't shocking for sure, but I knew this day was going to come," Ng said.

The notice informed Ng that his lease would be terminated on Jan. 15, 2027.

"It just said, unfortunately, your lease will be terminated Jan. 15; we just have to pack up and go," he said.

Now, Ng is trying to determine what comes next for him and the family business he has worked to maintain.

"What's next? I'm trying to figure that out right now," he said.

Boynton Beach Mall first opened on Oct. 9, 1985. Over the years, it became a familiar destination for shopping, dining and spending time with family.

Today, the property presents a different picture, with sparse parking lot activity, a quieter food court and vacant storefronts.

Some shoppers say the mall could benefit from a fresh start.

"This mall has been a little tired for a really long time, but this would be a great location to invigorate," one man told WPTV.

Another shopper said he would like to see the property return to a more vibrant retail destination.

Asked what he would like to see in the space, one man responded that he would like "a mall like Palm Beach Mall or the outlet malls."

A third shopper said attracting a major retailer could help address the number of empty stores.

"I always felt like if there was a big company in here, the stores wouldn't be so empty," he said.

Still, others see value in the mall beyond its retail offerings.

One longtime visitor described it as a landmark for longtime residents who continue to come back despite the changes.

"While the mall is still open, it's like a landmark, you know, all the old-timers still come here," the shopper said.

Because the potential sale is a private property matter, city officials directed questions about a possible acquisition to Washington Prime Group.

WPTV reached out to Washington Prime Group for additional information about the property's future, including the status of a potential sale and what could happen to the site. The company has not responded.

For now, tenants are facing a Jan. 15, 2027, deadline, while shoppers and longtime visitors are left wondering what the next chapter will bring for a property that has been part of Boynton Beach for more than 40 years.