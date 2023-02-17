Watch Now
Boynton Beach man arrested after innocent bystander killed during 'rolling gun battle'

Victim was eating inside garage when bullet struck him, deputies say
An innocent bystander is killed near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle."
Innocent bystander killed during "rolling gun battle," Dec. 29, 2022
Posted at 9:14 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 21:49:27-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly shooting late last year near Boynton Beach that was described by deputies as a "rolling gun battle."

An innocent bystander was killed in the Dec. 29 shooting along Mentone Road in the San Castle community, leaving residents frightened and shaken.

Jeffrey Milord of Boynton Beach, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the homicide.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the garage door after the deadly shooting in the neighborhood near Boynton Beach on Thursday night, Dec. 29, 2022
Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the garage door after the deadly shooting in the neighborhood on Thursday night.

He faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a delinquent.

The 24-year-old victim was sitting in his garage, eating when a stray round entered his home and struck him in the head.

A probable cause affidavit stated that surveillance video helped deputies arrest Milord in the case.

He is being held in the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

