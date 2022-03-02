Bedner's Market near Boynton Beach selling sunflowers to support Ukrainian refugees

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Americans across the country have watched anxiously the past few days as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created thousands of refugees.

Many Florida residents have wondered how they can help Ukrainians fleeing their homeland and support relief efforts.

Now, a southern Palm Beach County farm and market is doing its part to assist those in need with a special promotion.

MORE: Crisis in Ukraine: here's how you can help

The sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, has quickly become a global symbol of solidarity for the country currently fighting for its freedom.

So, Bedner's Farm Fresh Market near Boynton Beach, known for its fresh fruits and produce, is selling sunflowers to help those impacted by the ongoing war.

Both Saturday and Sunday, Bedner's is donating 100% of its sunflower sales to Global Empowerment Mission's efforts to support refugees from Ukraine.

The farm has two acres filled with sunflowers, which they are selling for $5.

