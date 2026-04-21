Shifting Gears United empowers athletes with disabilities through inclusive water aerobics training

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At the North Palm Beach Country Club, a water aerobics class is guided especially for those who cannot see, ensuring every person with a disability can follow along.

WATCH BELOW: 'Just because we might have a disability, it doesn't mean that we can't do it or be included,' Jacqueline Kapinowski tells WPTV

Inclusive water aerobics class empowers athletes with disabilities

Jacqueline "Jacqui" Kapinowski built Shifting Gears United to create this inclusive space. After being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in her 20s, Kapinowski refused to slow down. Instead, she turned her focus to partnering with disability groups to share what she loves most: training.

"You know what people don't realize is that just because we might have a disability, it doesn't mean that we can't do it or be included," Kapinowski said.

For athletes like Christina Ford, the activity offers more than just exercise.

"Once I get in the water, I can just be free," Ford said. "I like to help out, help educate, you know, just hang out with people like me that I get just to work out and have fun."

Kapinowski has built a community that trains together and shows up for each other. Ford serves on the Shifting Gears United board and is part of the Ford family, which helps fund the initiative.

"What my family has done is fundraise for everyone else, so we can do the money, so they don't have to really struggle," Ford said.

"Everyone thinks that I'm the inspiration. See now, now you get that they're the inspiration for me," Kapinowski said.

Details on how to volunteer, donate, or get involved with Shifting Gears United are available here.

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