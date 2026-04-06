Connect with WPTV during our Let's Hear It meetup in North Palm Beach on April 14

For nearly three years, WPTV has made it our mission to be in the community, listening to you through our Let's Hear It initiative.

We've heard the good and bad, connected you with resources and got answers for people who had nowhere to turn.

Visit WPTV in North Palm Beach on April 14

On Tuesday, April 14, that initiative continues with another Let's Hear It meet-up as we celebrate three years.

The WPTV team will be listening to you inside the North Palm Beach Country Club. We'll be at the clubhouse restaurant from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.