FWC approves new boating restrictions for Jupiter Narrows in northern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Following years of safety concerns, new boating restrictions were approved this month for a popular waterway in Palm Beach County.

At its February meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule that established a boating-restricted area for a portion of the Intracoastal Waterway known as Jupiter Narrows.

The agency said the decision aims to increase public safety amid the high boating traffic in this area, which has a narrow width.

The waterway is popular with kayakers, paddleboarders, snorkelers and swimmers from Coral Cove Park in Tequesta.

The FWC said a vessel traffic study conducted from May 23 to June 5, 2024, assessed waterway usage and vessel traffic within Jupiter Narrows.

Following the study, FWC Boating and Waterways staff said they held an in-person public meeting on Nov. 19 in Tequesta and another virtual public meeting on Dec. 17 to discuss the proposed rule change establishing the boating restricted area.

The agency study also found that at low tide, the "already narrow waterway becomes even more constricted, forcing all users into closer proximity with high-speed motorized traffic."

"Slowing down traffic in this high-risk area is essential to improving vessel operators' reaction time and preventing collisions," Maj. Bill Holcomb, FWC Boating and Waterways section leader, said. "Our top priority is the safety of everyone on Florida’s waterways, and the study confirms that a slow speed minimum wake zone is crucial to achieving that in Jupiter Narrows."

The new rule established a year-round slow speed minimum wake zone extending about 2,225 feet north from Cato's Bridge.

The FWC said after the rule goes into effect, they will mark the new zones with signage.

The agency said their officers patrolling the area will take an educational approach with boaters during the initial stages of the new zone.