WhatsApp messages, surveillance footage linked man to 2024 death of Palm Beach County nurse

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Linda Campitelli and the man accused of killing her were involved in a romantic relationship, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Perez, 38, is facing a first-degree murder charge in her death, as well as a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He made a first appearance in Palm Beach County court on Wednesday.

The affidavit details that on Oct. 28, 2024, the night of Campitelli's killing, Campitelli and Perez, who were both married, were meeting up for her belated birthday celebration. The two had been communicating via WhatsApp almost daily, and had been involved in the relationship for approximately two years.

A review of WhatsApp messages show the two communicated the day before the killing, and Campitelli wrote: "I LOVE YOU, I FEEL KINDA WEIRD. I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW. YOU'VE NEVER DONE ANYTHING LIKE THIS FOR ME BEFORE AND I FEEL A LITTLE NERVOUS."

Surveillance footage from Oct. 28 shows Campitelli's Chevrolet Tahoe arriving at the Retina Group of Florida Building in Wellington that night, where Perez had previously worked, and departing at around 9:59 p.m.

A photo recovered from Campitelli's phone shows the back of the Tahoe where Perez had laid out a "Happy Birthday" blanket as well a Ultrasorb medical sheets, with the rear seats laid flat. The medical sheets are the same kind used at Delray Medical Center, where Perez worked.

WPTV Rene Perez made his initial court appearance in a Palm Beach County courtroom on March 11, 2026.

Detectives believe the attack happened at that location, which is known to be isolated. Campitelli's Apple Watch was found near the center console with blood on both sides, and DNA analysis confirmed blood at the scene and in the Tahoe was Campitelli's. They say Perez then transported her body in the Tahoe.

Campitelli's body was discovered along the 6100 block of Lyons Road, 50 feet away from the Tahoe, and the affidavit details the extent of her injuries, which included blunt force trauma to the head and torso, a skull fracture, rib fractures, accumulation of blood in the skull and contusions on the upper back and neck. There were also postmortem marks consistent with a body being dragged.

When deputies arrived, the Tahoe was still running and the front driver's side tire was flat, suggesting the car was purposely disabled. Later that night, surveillance cameras captured Perez going to Delray Medical Center and discarding something in the trash near the doctor's entrance, before driving to his residence.

Perez told detectives he had canceled their meeting scheduled for Oct. 28, 2024, but there were not WhatsApp or text messages to corroborate that claim. He had also purchased and was using a secret prepaid phone.

Perez was arrested Tuesday in Miami and transported to Palm Beach County Jail. He is being held without bond.

WPTV's Zitlali Solache spoke with Campitelli's mother, Edina Russo, who thanked the detective on the case for continuing to pursue it.

“There’s a million emotions. I’m obviously always sad but there’s a sense of closure," she said.