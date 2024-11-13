Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Female found dead outside vehicle in Palm Beach County ruled homicide by police

PBSO police activity, night, file
WPTV
PBSO police activity, night, file
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is seeking information on a homicide that occurred Oct. 28 in western Palm Beach County.

According to PBSO, deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of Lyons Road near Wellington for a welfare check at 10:20 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive female found outside of a vehicle on the southbound shoulder.

The female was pronounced dead on the scene.

PBSO determined Nov. 12 the female, whose name has not yet been released, was a homicide.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening