Female found dead outside vehicle in Palm Beach County ruled homicide by police

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is seeking information on a homicide that occurred Oct. 28 in western Palm Beach County.

According to PBSO, deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of Lyons Road near Wellington for a welfare check at 10:20 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive female found outside of a vehicle on the southbound shoulder.

The female was pronounced dead on the scene.

PBSO determined Nov. 12 the female, whose name has not yet been released, was a homicide.

