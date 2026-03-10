Man faces first-degree murder charge in 2024 death of nurse along Palm Beach County road

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a nurse near Wellington in October 2024, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Rene J. Perez, 38, was taken into custody on Tuesday in Miami, after an arrest warrant was obtained.

Linda Campitelli, 35, was found on Oct. 28, 2024, outside of her vehicle in the 6100 block of Lyons Road near Wellington. In November 2024, PBSO announced her death was a homicide.

WPTV spoke with friends and family of Campitelli, a wife and mother, who was remembered as "an amazing mom" and a "completely admirable, beautiful person."

"I don't understand. My daughter was an amazing person. She was so much to so many people," said her mother, Edina Russo.

Perez was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, and is facing two charges: first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence.