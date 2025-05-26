Veterans remembered at 19th annual Memorial Day event at South Florida National Cemetery

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Americans across the nation are coming together to remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.

At the South Florida National Cemetery, where memorial services have been held for the 19th consecutive year, thousands of fallen heroes were honored. Despite the heat, hundreds gathered to reflect, honor, and remember those who died serving their country.

“Enshrined here is the memory of valor and sacrifice,” said keynote speaker Tom Ruck, an author and veteran’s advocate.

Among the attendees were Linda Norman, whose parents are buried at the cemetery. Her father, Jack Hare, served in the Air Force as a tail gunner during World War II.

For Norman, being surrounded by veterans and fellow family members means everything.

“I think it’s great they’re honoring them and keeping them in memory,” she said.

Norman’s parents are laid to rest alongside at least 30,000 other fallen service members at the South Florida National Cemetery, including Mike McCoy’s. He traveled from Orlando to be with his parents on Memorial Day, and his father was also a veteran of the Air Force who worked on planes in Germany.

McCoy expressed the pride he felt seeing the thousands of American flags and roses placed on each grave.

“Just feeling proud to be an American, really; it’s just that overwhelming sense of gratitude,” he said.

Tom Ruck, who honored his own parents' military service, emphasized the importance of remembering the fallen.

“Folks that are here want to remember veterans and say thank you for making sure we have a free America,” he stated, capturing the true meaning of Memorial Day.

As communities across the country gather to pay tribute, the spirit of remembrance continues to unite Americans in honoring those who served.

