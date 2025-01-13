Undocumented migrant accused of sexually assaulting teen may have committed other crimes, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An undocumented migrant accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl this month in Palm Beach County may have committed other crimes, according to deputies.

Santo Omar Martinez Varela, 35, was arrested after investigators said he attacked the teen Jan. 2 in the vicinity of Pinehurst Park and Forest Hill Boulevard.

He faces charges of kidnapping and sexual assault in that case.

Detectives said Monday that Martinez Varela may have victimized more people.

SUSPECT IN ATTEMPTED PURSE SNATCHING

According to the sheriff's office, Martinez Varela is also suspected of trying to snatch a woman's purse on Dec. 26 near Dudley Drive E and Cresthaven Boulevard.

On Dec. 26 at about 10:45 p.m., the victim was walking near Dudley Drive E and Cresthaven Blvd in unincorporated West Palm Beach when the incident occurred.

In that case, detectives said the suspect, sitting in an older-model sedan, waited for the victim to approach. He then exited the vehicle, brandished a firearm and attempted to grab her purse. Following a brief struggle, the suspect retreated to his car and fled the scene.

In that case, Martinez Varela faces charges of robbery with a firearm and kidnapping during the commission of a felony.

Anyone who recognizes him or may have had any encounters with Martinez Varela is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) or Detective Viviana Skuza at SkuzaV@pbso.org or 561-688-4004.

Officials said Martinez Varela crossed the Mexican border illegally in 2023 from Honduras, traveling to West Palm Beach without any contact with Border Patrol or law enforcement authorities.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.