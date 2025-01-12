Undocumented man held without bond after being accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An undocumented man faced a Palm Beach County judge Sunday morning in connection to a sexual assault of a teenager earlier this month.

Detectives say a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near Okeeheelee Park in Palm Beach County on Jan. 2. At the time, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old who did not speak English.

DNA technology was used to confirm the suspect's identity as Santo Martinez Varela, according to police.

Martinez Varela was arrested Jan. 11 and is facing charges of kidnapping and sexual assault and is being held without bond

Through their investigation, detectives found Martinez Varela, who’s originally from Honduras, illegally entered the United States through the Mexican border back in 2023.