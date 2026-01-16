Oxbridge Academy student expelled, no charges filed after gun photo in TikTok challenge prompts school closure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A social media challenge by students went awry, prompting a private school in Palm Beach County to cancel classes for the rest of Friday, deputies said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, students who attend Oxbridge Academy were involved in a TikTok challenge.

The challenge involved which student would bring the most unique item to school on Friday.

In response to the challenge, one student posted a picture of a gun on TikTok.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was then contacted to investigate the case.

Investigators found there was no criminal intent because the student who posted the picture didn't have access to a firearm.

The sheriff's office said the child, whose age has not been released, would be expelled from school but would not face charges.

WPTV has reached out to administrators at Oxbridge Academy for comment.

The school, established in 2011, is located at 3151 North Military Trail, near West Palm Beach.

A new law took effect in Florida on Jan. 1 that prohibits children under the age of 14 from having their own accounts on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Children ages 14 and 15 must have parental permission to open an account.