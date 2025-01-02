What parents, kids are saying about Florida's new social media law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new year means new laws are in effect — one of which hopes to safeguard children and teens on social media.

Children under the age of 14 are prohibited from having their own accounts on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Children ages 14 and 15 must have parental permission to open an account.

WPTV spoke to a 12-year-old boy who said he's not in favor of the new law

"I don't think you should have to get permission (from a parent) because you are always entertained and you can connect with your friends," the boy told WPTV. "If there is an age limit, it takes that away from kids like me who are 12."

However, parents like Keith McPherson are glad to see the new law in place.

"I think it will be a positive thing for parents who maybe aren't as active in their kids' lives knowing what they are doing on their phones," McPherson said.

The issue sparked debate on both sides of the political aisle.

State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, co-signed the legislation. He said it's a complicated issue but children's safety is a top priority

"We are trying our best to ensure that those children are in fact protected and these social media platforms do not do the harm that they are currently doing to Florida's children," Overdorf said.

However, not all of Florida's lawmakers agree this is the best way to protect children.

"It is not the legislature's job to parent the parents in how they parent," state Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said.

Parents like McPherson said his children will have to wait until they are older to begin using social media.

"Maybe not till they are 16 or 18 when they can understand it," McPherson said.

While the law went into effect Jan. 1, enforcement of the ban won't begin immediately.

That's because two computer advocacy groups filed a lawsuit challenging the law, claiming it goes against the First Amendment. A hearing on the lawsuit has been scheduled for February.