Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office conducting investigation west of Lantana

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation on the 6000 block of Eastview Drive, in a residential neighborhood, just west of Lantana.

WPTV was told that law enforcement has been at the scene since 7 a.m. Wednesday.

PBSO said the Florida Gulf Coast University Human Identity and Trauma Analysis Department is also at the scene assisting the agency with the investigation.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera confirmed with WPTV that the agency is "following up on investigative information" regarding Sara Gallagher, who has been missing since October 2024.

This is a developing story.