Special grave markers honor fallen service members on Memorial Day at South Florida National Cemetery

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — On this Memorial Day, Sherry Mason of Riviera Beach found a new way to pay tribute to her Navy veteran husband, who is laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County.

"My husband was buried here last year. Putting that marker there just makes me think about him and again honor him,” Mason told WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim.

The small rectangle marker given to Mason was Courtesy of the Travis Manion Foundation.

Manion was a U.S. Marine who died in Iraq in 2007, saving his fellow serviceman.

The foundation had a tent set up at Monday's Memorial Day ceremony, emceed by Trim at the cemetery.

Trim spoke with foundation staff member and Army veteran Rasheem Howell.

"Do you feel a little extra sense of service doing this, being that you're a veteran as well?" Trim asked Howell.

"I do, to honor my brothers and sisters. You know, I'm just reflecting. It’s tough," Howell answered.

It is a tough but touching tribute honoring those who gave everything for this country.

Brent Porter volunteers with the organization.

"It's very special. Because you're honoring them, you're showing the respect. Even the ones that can't be here, which is the whole reason we're here, to honor them, we're going to go out and place it for them," Porter said.

Click here to learn more about the Travis Manion Foundation.