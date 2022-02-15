Peanut Island, JFK bunker restoration plans underway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Peanut Island is home to a bunker built for former United States President John F. Kennedy in the 1960's and Coast Guard houses built in the 1930's. But decades of aging and several large storms have made it unsafe to visit the historic sites.

HIDDEN GEM: John F. Kennedy Bunker

Palm Beach County is working to save it.

The Director of the Parks and Recreation Department Eric Call says the county is taking over the lease for the land and plans to spend the next couple years restoring.

Call says mold and an unstable structure are making it unsafe to go inside the bunker. He says the air quality is not breathable.

Although this is a costly project, with a $6 to $8 million price tag, Call says their phones are ringing off the hook with people excited about the news.

"They're excited. It's been closed for some period of time," Call said. "Obviously, it received some damage from some of the storms and hurricanes and those types of things. And we're working to secure the dollars to make the restorations necessary."

They are also seeking funding from state and local entities to pay for the restoration.

Palm Beach County is conducting assessments on the structures, and they plan to get to work on construction in the next few months.

Call says it will likely be 2 to 3 years before the Kennedy Bunker will be open to the public. Once it is open, he says the county plans to offer guided tours for a small fee.