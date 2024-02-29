Parents of dirt bike victim say son was 'great student, great human'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County family is in mourning after their son died Tuesday in a head-on dirt bike collision with another rider.

On Wednesday, the parents identified him as 18-year-old Daniel "Danny" Munevar.

The crash happened at a "non-functioning golf course" at Lyons Road and Lantana Road, east of Wellington, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The crash was 2.5 miles from their home near Greenacres.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez spoke with the parents, who shared a picture of their son.



"He was the life of the party, the life of our house," Danny's mother Diana Munevar said.

It's the only picture she was able to share as she said it was making her too sad to look for more.

"He always inspired me to be the best version of me, to strive for what I want," Diana Munevar said. "He encouraged me to exercise and maintain my physical and mental health."

The parents didn't want to go on camera but said he was a happy soul.

"He was always a great student, a great human, so noble," she said.

His parents said he was a senior at Park Vista Community High School with dreams of becoming a firefighter.

"He was very funny, he would joke around all the time and smile," his father said.

His parents say he was on the wrestling team at Park Vista and had competed in regionals.

They said he would even wrestle his dad around the house.

"Who would win?" Lopez asked.

"Danny would always win but he would let Dad win from time to time," his mother said.

The question triggered a brief moment of laughter as all they had left were pictures and memories of their son.

The parents didn't want to talk about the dirt bike crash but said he left behind his parents, a younger and an older sister.

When asked if there is anything that the community could do for the family during these times, they said they need prayers.

Deputies said a 14-year-old in the crash is hospitalized in serious condition.