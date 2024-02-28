18-year-old killed, 14-year-old suffers serious injuries in western Lake Worth dirt bike crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was killed and a 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after a dirt bike crash on a golf course in western Lake Worth on Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, the head-on wreck happened at approximately 5 p.m. at a "non-functioning golf course" at Lyons Road and Lantana Road.

The sheriff's office said Daniel Munevar, 18, was riding a KTM dirt bike through the grass on the golf course and slammed head-on into a 14-year-old boy on a Honda dirt bike.

Because of grass and vegetation on the course, the riders didn't see each other until it was too late, the sheriff's office said.

The riders, who were both wearing helmets, were thrown from their dirt bikes.

Munevar was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 14-year-old was taken to Delray Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery. He's currently listed in serious condition.