Palm Springs police seek tips after 3 killed in shooting

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Palm Springs police said they are continuing to investigate a chaotic shooting Wednesday night that left three people dead, including what now appears to be two students from Palm Beach Central High School.

A police spokesman said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

"Obviously we believe these individuals were in some kind of altercation, involved in some kind of transaction," Capt. Jake Ruiz of the Palm Springs Police Department said.

The shooting that occurred along Almar Road was spread out and included a crashed car with two victims inside and a third victim about a block away in the street.

WPTV Capt. Jake Ruiz offers the latest details on a shooting that claimed three lives in Palm Springs on Jan. 11, 2023.

"We have recovered weapons," Ruiz said. "We don't know how many shots were fired."

Residents along the street said it appeared the two victims in the car were teenagers.

Police said they are also hoping for some cooperation with people in the area of the shooting.

"If you have a Ring camera or any information, please call us," Ruiz said.