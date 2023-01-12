Watch Now
Three dead in shooting along road in Palm Springs

There was a heavy police presence in a Palm Springs neighborhood on Jan. 11, 2023, near the intersection of Lakewood and Almar roads.
Joel Lopez
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 21:26:01-05

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Three people are dead after a shooting in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night.

Two were found in a car and another along Almar Road off Lake Worth Road, police said in a media briefing.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area for a reported shooting. PBFR told WPTV two patients were transported as trauma alerts by ground to a local trauma center. They later were declared dead.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated

