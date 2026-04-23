Palm Beach County teen has to 'speak again, walk again' after serious electric skateboard crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl in Palm Beach County is facing a long road to recovery after she was struck by a dirtbike while riding an electric skateboard on Pinion Drive near Wellington.

WPTV first reported on the crash earlier this month.

WATCH BELOW: Teen has to 'speak again, walk again' after electric skateboard crash

Girl, 14, recovers after crash involving dirt bike

Brooklyn Walker woke up from a coma five days after the collision, which happened almost two weeks ago.

She suffered serious injuries, including damage to her spleen and ribs, a crushed knee and possible brain damage.

"I don't remember much, but I was hit by a lime green dirtbike. That's all I remember," Brooklyn said.

According to the sheriff's office, a 14-year-old riding a dirtbike struck Brooklyn from behind. The case remains under investigation.

Brooklyn's father, Ryan Walker, said the neighborhood does not have streetlights, and the dirtbike did not have a light on.

"Every night she goes out. I know she’s there. But she’s right in these areas, and she was hit from behind, and they didn’t have a light on, and our neighborhood doesn’t have street lights either," Ryan Walker said.

Ryan, a father of two, was traveling when he saw a social media post and felt something was wrong.

"I saw a skateboard, and I knew something had happened to my daughter," Ryan Walker said.

When he arrived at St. Mary's Medical Center, he was emotional as he found his daughter being treated.

"I dropped right to my knees, and they had her in restraints," Ryan Walker said. "I didn’t know what to do. I tried to play the scenario out in my head. This is literally the worst thing I have ever dealt with in my entire life. I would never wish this upon anyone."

Ryan explained that Brooklyn is now experiencing memory loss and has to relearn everyday tasks.

"She has to learn how to speak again, walk again. I would say that is the hardest part," Ryan Walker said.

The crash has also taken a financial toll on the family. Ryan Walker is the sole provider for the family after his wife passed away a year ago.

"I’m really, really worried. Their mom passed away a year ago," Ryan Walker said. "I'm the only income for the entire family.”

Because Brooklyn did not meet the age qualification for rehabilitation at the hospital, her father is finding other nearby therapy options to help her heal.

WPTV also caught up with Brooklyn, who is finding strength day by day.

"I've been riding my electric skateboard for a while, and I've never been hit until now," Brooklyn said.

Despite the challenges, Brooklyn has one simple goal — to heal and ride her horses again.

"I would love to see her ride again. I would love to see that. That’s my ultimate outcome," Ryan said.

The family started a GoFundMe to help ease medical expenses.

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