Teen on electric skateboard critically injured after collision with motorcylce

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Two teenagers were hospitalized as trauma alerts following a collision involving a motorcycle and an electric skateboard, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl riding an electric skateboard eastbound near 9396 Pinion Drive was struck by a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 14-year-old boy.

The girl is in critical condition with major injuries, including two brain bleeds, pelvic bleeding and a lacerated spleen, according to the crash report.

The sports bike driver sustained minor injuries.