Palm Beach County sheriff says federal government putting 'American people in jeopardy' with border security

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County's sheriff on Wednesday called for stronger security at the U.S.-Mexico border following the arrests of three undocumented immigrants who authorities said kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman near Lake Worth Beach.

"Don't think for a minute that what happens at the Mexican border doesn't affect us here," Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. "Here you have three illegals that should've never been in this country that committed a very serious crime. Kidnapping and sexual battery of a lady. They shouldn't be here."

WATCH: Sheriff Ric Bradshaw speaks about undocumented immigrant arrests

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw speaks about arrests of undocumented immigrants

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Andres Felipe Morales, 29, Darinel Ordonez Jimenez, 30, and Marcos Felipe Ramirez, 31, all from Guatemala, abducted a woman at 1 a.m. Monday in a residential area in the 5000 block of Lake Osborne Drive, which is near John Prince Park, just west of Interstate 95.

The trio then sexually battered her at two separate locations, the sheriff's office said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Three undocumented immigrants from Guatemala arrested.



Felipe Morales is facing charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment, while the others are being held on two counts of felony criminal conspiracy. Their bond is $200,000 each.

Bradshaw on Wednesday said the men "in all likelihood" came through the Mexico border. He criticized the federal government for not bolstering the southern border enough, calling undocumented immigration the worst he's seen in 52 years in law enforcement.

"For them to be in this country, to be able to commit these types of crimes, is unconscionable. The federal government has put the American people in jeopardy," Bradshaw said.

The sheriff added that PBSO's intelligence sector, which works closely with the FBI, said the most dangerous gangs in the world are in Miami after coming here from Venezuela.

"They're not gonna stay just in Miami. They're gonna go where they need to go to do what they do. They don't know if it's Dade, Broward, Palm Beach County. They just go to do what they're gonna do. And we're gonna have to deal with them," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw isn't the only local sheriff to call out border security in recent months.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder visited the U.S.-Mexico line in February and described what he saw as being close to a state of emergency, calling for the federal government to send more resources to the southern border.

Snyder toured with Sheriff Mark Dannels of Arizona's Cochise County and described to WPTV a complex network of smugglers, which Snyder said are trafficking humans and drugs into the United States.

"I was completely taken back by how porous our border is. By how few resources are dedicated to trying to secure our border," Snyder said. "We were seeing cars coming in from all over the country and, ultimately, ending up in Martin County, St. Lucie County, and Palm Beach County."

WPTV Martin County Sheriff William Snyder talks about how the government needs to send more resources to the southern border.

Snyder said that after spending four days on the U.S.-Mexico line, the solution for him is clear.

"We must dedicate every possible resource the U.S. government has to stop the flow of undocumented aliens coming into this country," Snyder said.