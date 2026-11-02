NTSB to hold news conference at 1 p.m. regarding Learjet 60 crash in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss its investigation into Sunday's deadly Learjet crash in Palm Beach County.

NTSB Member Tom Chapman is scheduled to brief members of the media at 1 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center at 20 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

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The briefing comes a day after a Learjet 60 crashed Sunday near Greenacres and Palm Springs, killing nine people aboard.

According to the NTSB, Chapman is expected to discuss the investigative process and outline the work investigators plan to conduct at the crash site in the coming days.

The agency has not provided additional information in this announcement about what may have caused the crash.

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The NTSB investigates aviation accidents and determines their probable causes. Monday's briefing is expected to focus on the early stages of the investigation rather than a final determination of what led to the crash.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. Video showed the plane crashing on a road at a high rate of speed at 12:50 p.m., producing a massive fireball.

Hundreds of residents were expected to be displaced by the crash, and a major stretch of Military Trail remains closed. No fatalities were reported on the ground.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more details as they become available.