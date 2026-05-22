New YMCA and aquatic center coming to Lake Lytal Park in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is about to get a major boost in recreation, and residents said it’s been a long time coming.

WATCH BELOW: 'We’re looking forward to having everyone come in,' YMCA of the Palm Beaches CEO Tim Coffield tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

New YMCA and skate park coming to Lake Lytal Park in Palm Beach County

At Lake Lytal Park, construction is underway on a state-of-the-art YMCA, a two-story community hub packed with fitness, youth programs, and more, plus a new aquatic complex, renovated sports fields and even an Olympic-sized skate park.

‘This Community Cannot Wait, I Cannot Wait’

For longtime YMCA members, the sight of new renderings is pure excitement.

“This community they cannot wait, I cannot wait until my new YMCA is open!” said Delia Stern, who has been a YMCA member for 22 years and worked with the organization for the last decade. “Oh it’s just so exciting to see it come to fruition, this has been almost like eight years that we’ve been talking about it and to see this, it’s remarkable."

Her outreach work includes connecting families with financial assistance, thanks to donors, so they can take advantage of YMCA programs even if cost would otherwise be a barrier.

Representatives with the YMCA said the location of the new building is densely populated, with an average median income between $45,000 and $55,000 for a small family.

WATCH PREVIOUS: 'I don’t think by standards today this is very delayed at all,' CEO Tim Coffield tells WPTV

This is when the new state-of-the art YMCA is expected to open

Unexpected Delays, But a Firm Finish Line

While initial plans had the YCMA opening at the end of 2025, delays sparked questions among residents.

“I don’t know that there’s any one thing that’s causing that delay. Cost escalation has gone up, there’s planning, contractors that are needed, there’s site issues that came up,” Tim Coffield, CEO of the YMCA of the Palm Beaches, previously explained to WPTV.

Coffield stressed that much of the progress has been behind the scenes— infrastructure, design work, and planning for what will be the YMCA’s flagship branch.

Senior Project Manager Dave Rawdon said they’re now on track.

“Yes, we are tracking to finish construction by the end of the year,” Rawdon confirmed, adding that final inspections with the county will follow.

The grand opening is expected in January.

“I feel great, we’re really excited,” Coffield said. “We’re looking forward to having everyone come in.”

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Two Floors, Countless Programs for All Ages

The second floor will feature the classic YMCA layout, fitness, health, and wellness spaces.

But the first floor will focus almost entirely on young people, with educational resources, mentoring, job training, a teaching kitchen, recording studio, gaming, and entertainment areas.

“Would you say there was a need for those programs to really get the youth on the right path right?” asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

“100% and a complex like this, this is where we’ll be able to attract them,” Coffield replied. “All kinds of things to help them with their future and their growth and their life.”

More Than Just a YMCA

The campus will also boast an Olympic-sized skate park along the west side of Lake Lytal Park, renovated sports fields, and the county’s new aquatic center, also expected to open around the same time as the YMCA.

“This is going to be awesome, I’m so happy that this Y is coming!” Stern said, smiling.

By January 2027, Lake Lytal Park is expected to become a one-stop destination for athletics, youth services, and community connection — turning years of anticipation into reality.

WPTV

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