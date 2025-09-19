New state-of-the art YMCA of the Palm Beaches hoping to have grand opening in 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Families in West Palm Beach have been eagerly anticipating the completion of a new YMCA center for nearly two years.

Some are now turning to WPTV for answers as construction progress appears stagnant. Groundbreaking for the YMCA took place nearly two years ago.

As you drive by Lake Lytal Park, you’ll notice the fencing and new roads designated for the construction project. However, what was slated to be a new YMCA center, originally expected to be finished by the end of this year.

"I'm not sure what the delay is, I don't know what's going on," said Wes Blackman, a local resident. "But I understand it completely because it is a complicated project."

The new YMCA aims to serve as the flagship branch and is part of a public-private partnership with Palm Beach County.

This project includes a 55,000 square foot community center and an Olympic-style skate park, which will be integrated with the county’s new aquatic center, developed by the Parks & Recreation Department.

Blackman expressed optimism about the project, stating that the addition of the new YMCA will turn the area of Lake Lytal Park into a hub of activities, as the park already has soccer fields, baseball fields, tennis courts, and more.

WPTV's Joel Lopez visited Lake Lytal Park to investigate the ongoing delays and noticed there was one construction truck present.

This lack of visible progress has led community members to wonder when they might see their new facility become a reality.

Bob Sutherland, another local resident, shared his frustration.

"I heard about it a couple of years ago and I haven't heard anything more about it," he said. "It'd be great if they broke ground tomorrow."

Lopez pressed Tim Coffield, CEO of the YMCA of the Palm Beaches, about the delays and the future of the project.

"We were expecting the project to be completed by the end of this year, so what's causing the delay?" Lopez asked.

“I don’t think by standards today, in terms of getting capital projects done, this is very delayed at all,” Coffield responded. "I don't know that there's any one thing that's causing that delay. Cost escalation has gone up, there's planning, contractors that are needed, there's site issues that came up."

Coffield emphasized that much of the work has been happening behind the scenes, including vital infrastructure, design, and planning for the building which will provide activities aimed at bringing childcare and youth services to an underserved area.

Coffield explained that the location of the new YMCA is densely populated, with an average median income between $45,000 and $55,000 for a small family.

"The services that we provide, not only help the children through childcare and after-school programs, but we're also helping parents get ahead and hopefully working themselves out of poverty," said Coffield. "A lot of these people want to work, but they want to make sure they're in a safe nurturing environment like the Y."

The planned YMCA facility will offer a state-of-the-art community center featuring post-secondary education preparation, a strength training zone, a visual art studio, a music recording space, and a STEM Lab, which will include a robotics arena.

Coffield noted that much of the preliminary work is now completed.

"The site work, the clearing, the engineering everything has been done that people don’t see, so going vertical is the next phase," he stated.

Construction is expected to initiate within the next two months, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for December 2026.

"December 2026 is when we are planning to have our grand opening and this is going to be an amazing site, amazing destination for recreation and for programs and services," said Coffield. "Just a real testimony to how public-private partnerships can work and how we can come together to serve the community."

The organization is also actively seeking funding opportunities and potential donors interested in naming rights for the Y and various centers within the building.