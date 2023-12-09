Watch Now
Man, woman found dead in shooting near West Palm Beach

A person of interest has detained, PBSO says
Posted at 11:39 AM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 11:39:04-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY — A man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 8:36 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle, west of South Military Trail, near West Palm Beach.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

A person of interest has been identified and there is no threat to the community, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. Detectives are in the process of interviewing this person, Barbera said.
 
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating as a double homicide. They are in the process of getting a search warrant to investigate further.

