Loaded gun found in backpack at Panther Run Elementary School in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A loaded handgun was found Thursday in a student's backpack at an elementary school in Palm Beach County.
The firearm was found at Panther Run Elementary School, located at 10775 Lake Worth Road near Wellington, according to Principal Risa Suarez.
WATCH BELOW: Gun found at Panther Run Elementary School
In a statement sent to families and staff, Suarez said a student "came forward to a trusted adult and reported that they had discovered a dangerous item in their backpack."
School police responded and recovered the loaded handgun from the student's backpack without disrupting the school day.
Suarez said the student is now subject to the consequences outlined in our Student Code of Conduct.
School police and local law enforcement are actively investigating the circumstances of the incident.
"This includes determining how the student came into possession of the firearm. The School District will pursue criminal charges as appropriate," Suarez said.
The principal also encouraged families to make it a regular practice to check their child's backpack each morning.
"We also ask that you ensure any items in your home that should not come to school, especially weapons, are always safely and securely stored," Suarez said.
No other details were immediately available.
Read the full statement sent by the principal to families and staff:
This message is to inform you about a safety-related incident that occurred at our school.
Today, a student came forward to a trusted adult and reported that they had discovered a dangerous item in their backpack. School Police were immediately involved and safely recovered a loaded handgun from the student’s backpack without incident or disruption to the school day. It was not displayed or used in a threatening manner. The student is now subject to consequences as outlined in our Student Code of Conduct.
The safety of our students and staff remains my highest priority, and Florida law strictly prohibits firearms on school property. School Police, in collaboration with local law enforcement, are conducting a thorough investigation into all circumstances of this incident. This includes determining how the student came into possession of the firearm. The School District will pursue criminal charges as appropriate.
This incident serves as a critical reminder for all of us. Families, we strongly encourage you to make it a regular practice to check your child’s backpack each morning. We also ask that you ensure any items in your home that should not come to school, especially weapons, are always safely and securely stored. We also want to remind everyone that the FortifyFL app is a valuable tool for anonymously reporting any safety concerns.
Because this remains an active investigation with law enforcement, I’m not able to provide additional details at this time. Thank you for your continued partnership in maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment at Panther Run Elementary School.
Risa Suarez
Principal