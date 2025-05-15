Loaded gun found in backpack at Panther Run Elementary School in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A loaded handgun was found Thursday in a student's backpack at an elementary school in Palm Beach County.

The firearm was found at Panther Run Elementary School, located at 10775 Lake Worth Road near Wellington, according to Principal Risa Suarez.

In a statement sent to families and staff, Suarez said a student "came forward to a trusted adult and reported that they had discovered a dangerous item in their backpack."

School police responded and recovered the loaded handgun from the student's backpack without disrupting the school day.

Suarez said the student is now subject to the consequences outlined in our Student Code of Conduct.

School police and local law enforcement are actively investigating the circumstances of the incident.

"This includes determining how the student came into possession of the firearm. The School District will pursue criminal charges as appropriate," Suarez said.

The principal also encouraged families to make it a regular practice to check their child's backpack each morning.

"We also ask that you ensure any items in your home that should not come to school, especially weapons, are always safely and securely stored," Suarez said.

No other details were immediately available.

