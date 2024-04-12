Large mulch fire in western Palm Beach County creates smoky conditions, forces road closures

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A large mulch fire in western Palm Beach County is creating smoky conditions and forcing road closures on Friday.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire was first reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 35000 block of Connors Highway. It has since grown to roughly 20 acres.

Aerial video on Friday morning from WPTV Chopper 5 showed thick, white smoke billowing over State Road 80.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of mulch fire in western Palm Beach County

Mulch fire creates smoky scene in western Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said there are road closures in the area of Hatton Highway and Connors Highway due to limited visibility from the fire.

"Due to the strong winds and large mounds of mulch, this fire has been difficult to contain," a fire rescue spokesperson said in a written statement to WPTV.

There are no buildings in danger or reports of injuries, and there are several firebreaks in the area that crews hope will slow the flames.

Our dry and windy conditions have helped fuel multiple brush fires over the last few days, including a blaze in a wooded area behind a Costco in Boca Raton.