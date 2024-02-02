Lake Park shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

LAKE PARK, Fla. — A shooting in Lake Park sent a man to the hospital Thursday evening, deputies said.

The shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Bayberry Drive.

When Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unclear. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.