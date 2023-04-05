Code yellow lifted after false gun threat at G-Star School of the Arts

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — G-Star School of the Arts was put on a code-yellow lockdown Wednesday after a rumor about a threat, according to the principal of the school.

The Palm Springs school is a public charter high school located at 2030 South Congress Ave.

The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a false gun threat at the school.

The threat concerned a photo of a gun with profanity and a caption that said, "Ya'll better count your days."

In a callout to parents, Principal Kim Collins said all students and staff were safe and there was no immediate threat to students.

Police said they searched the school but no weapons were found. However, a student was taken into custody during the investigation.

Collins said there would be a staggered dismissal of students that law enforcement would oversee.

Below is the full call out to parents