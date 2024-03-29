Driver of truck found at home after bicyclist hit, killed in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A driver left the scene but was later located after a man riding a bicycle was hit and killed Friday morning near Atlantis, deputies said.

The crash occurred at 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Lantana Road.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office crash report, a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by a 55-year-old man was heading northbound on Military Trail approaching Lantana Road in the inside lane.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was crossing the northbound lanes of Military Trail in the south crosswalk at the intersection of Lantana Road.

Deputies said the bicyclist crossed into the path of truck, which caused a violent collision. The victim traveled up the hood of the truck, struck the windshield and landed on the road.

WPTV A bicyclist was killed at the intersection of Military Trail and Lantana Road on March 29, 2024.

Investigators said the driver of the truck continued northbound and fled the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to Delray Medical Center but was later pronounced dead at 8:17 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the driver and vehicle were later located at his residence, which is near where the collision occurred.

The crash report indicates that drugs or alcohol may have played a factor in the wreck. The sheriff's office has not announced yet if the driver will face charges but said he is cooperating with investigators.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said they are waiting to release the name of the victim until his next of kin has been notified.