DELAYS EXPECTED: Baggage handling system down at Palm Beach International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A heads up for passengers who may be flying in and out of Palm Beach International Airport on Thursday for the holiday weekend.

An airport spokesperson said the entire baggage handling system — for baggage claim, baggage dropoff, and scanning bags at security checkpoints — has been experiencing a temporary outage since 5 a.m., and crews are working to fix it.

WPTV Baggage waiting to be checked at Palm Beach International Airport on Aug. 29, 2024.

Passengers are still being processed, but because the X-ray belts are down at security checkpoints, bags are being manually processed.

Travelers are still able to check their bags, but crews are physically hauling the bags on carts to each plane, instead of putting them on a moving belt.

WPTV An employee at Palm Beach International Airport carts baggage to an airplane on Aug. 29, 2024.

Nicole Hughes, the director of marketing and communications at PBIA, said some flights will be delayed on Thursday.

Hughes released the following written statement to WPTV:

"Due to an interruption in the system that processes checked baggage, some flights may experience delays. Check with your airline for flight status. The airport remains open and operating including the security checkpoints. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and will provide periodic updates."

