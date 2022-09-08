Deadly Palm Springs crash 'flipped my life upside down,' wife says

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Still many unanswered questions into the investigation of a deadly crash in Palm Springs two weeks ago that police said involved alcohol and/or drugs.

It caused a mess for morning drivers on Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail.

A 38-year-old man was driving home from work at 2 a.m. heading westbound on Forest Hill Boulevard when he was t-boned by a driver investigators said was under the influence of a substance.

Now the victim's wife is opening up about the 3 a.m. call she never expected to receive.

"It’s one of those things, like when you turn on the news, you always hear about another person getting into a car accident. But you just never imagine it's going to be you on the other end of that phone call," said Natalie Sajous.

"Patrice’s Fearless Fight" is the headline of a GoFundMe page set up my friends of a West Palm Beach man recovering from a serious crash.

Natalie Sajous sat down with WPTV two weeks later, opening up about how this shook their world.

"It has literally flipped my life upside down," Sajous said.

On a Wednesday morning, Patrice Sajous was heading back home from work where he is an aircraft mechanic when investigators said he was hit by Olivia Maly, 28, when she blew through the intersection at quote a "high rate of speed."

Maly's car caught fire. Investigators said Maly was under the influence and died at the scene of the crash.

"He remembers feeling a lot of heat and hearing this, like, boom sound, this explosion, and that was it," Sajous said. "He remembers being in the car, being in a lot of pain and screaming for the EMT and fire, the fire department, because he saw them."

Patrice suffered broken ribs, a broken clavicle, humerus, a chipped vertebrae, and nerve damage to his left arm.

It’s a long road to recovery until Patrice can go back to work, a job that requires full control of his hands.

"I'm just lucky that he’s alive and like I said, I'm just taking it one day at a time," Sajous said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it cannot answer our questions on whether deputies had attempted to stop Maly before the crash happened or why they are certain alcohol and drugs were involved, because it is an active investigation.

Sajous said she is also hoping to learn more when the investigation concludes. But for now, her focus is her husband’s recovery.

"If you can keep him, especially him in your prayers and thoughts, sending positive vibes our way, that’s very helpful," Sajous said.

WPTV has also requested any 911 calls of the incident from PBSO and deputy dash camera video and is told it cannot be provided while the investigation is active.

Court records show Maly recently served 28 days in jail for drug possession. She also had a history of trouble with the law including battery, drug possession, and reckless driving.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.