Military Trail shut down at Forest Hill Boulevard after fatal crash

Driver killed after head-on collision
Military Trail is shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Chopper 5 view of crash on Military Trail at Forest Hill Boulevard, Aug. 24, 2022
Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 24, 2022
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Military Trail was shut down at Forest Hill Boulevard after a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Palm Springs.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a Dodge Challenger was traveling on Forest Hill Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" just before 2 a.m.

As another car tried to cross the intersection at Military Trail, the cars collided head on.

The Challenger struck a power pole and came to a stop upside down.

Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend says alternate routes are Kirk Road and Haverhill Road.

The driver of the Challenger died and the other driver was seriously injured.

