'Dangerous' man shot and killed by Palm Beach County deputy identified

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified an armed man who was shot and killed by a deputy one day prior.

Benoit Pasteur, 38, pointed a rifle at a deputy in a shopping plaza at Hypoluxo Road and Military Trail near Boynton Beach at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

WPTV The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responds to the area of Hypoluxo Road and Military Trail near Boynton Beach on April 25, 2024.

The deputy was forced to shoot Pasteur at least once, killing him, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference.

Before his encounter with the deputy, Pasteur was threatening people at the plaza and also tried to carjack a woman with a child inside a vehicle, Bradshaw said.

"Bottom line is the deputy did everything he could to de-escalate the situation," Bradshaw said. "You have a dangerous individual here that was threatening people in a violent manner out here on the street. Tried to carjack a lady with a young child inside the car. Very much a danger to the public."

Bradshaw said Pasteur had a criminal background of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol when a law enforcement officer discharges his or her weapon.