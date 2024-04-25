PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near Boynton Beach on Thursday.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the incident happened in the area of Hypoluxo Road and Military Trail.

Photos from our WPTV news crew at the scene show part of a shopping center parking lot blocked off with crime scene tape.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also at the scene, according to WPTV journalist Jessica Bruno.

WPTV The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responds to the area of Hypoluxo Road and Military Trail near Boynton Beach on April 25, 2024.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.