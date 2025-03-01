Coastal Karma Brewing planning fundraiser for HCA Florida Palms West nurse

LAKE PARK, Fla. — Nurses in Palm Beach County are standing up for safety in the wake of an attack on one of their own.

Leelamma Lal is recovering from serious injuries after she was attacked by a patient earlier this month at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

The attack has rocked the nursing community and sparked a conversation about protecting healthcare workers amid an increase in workplace violence.

"Personally,” said Carrie Phelps, a nurse manager. "I've gone into the room and the patient will throw a bottle of urine at me, or they kick you in the stomach as you're trying to give them care.”

Phelps, who is also a co-owner of Coastal Karma Brewing in Lake Park, knew she had to do something to help.

On March 29, Coastal Karma will host an all-day fundraiser for Lal, who remains in the intensive care unit and faces a long road to recovery.

The event will feature raffles and gift baskets, and a portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated as well.

Phelps said she will work behind the bar and donate all of her tips to Lal as well.

“I just wish her well,” Phelps said. “I hope everything works out for her, that she can recover to enjoy her life after all of this.”

Phelps does not just want to raise money. She wants to raise awareness, and call on health care companies to do better, to keep their employees safe.

“I think there's a lot that can be done. And I think the nurses standing up now are going to be a strong voice,” Phelps said.

WPTV has repeatedly asked HCA Florida Palms West Hospital for its policies on managing patients that are deemed to be a risk to themselves and others. We have also been asking if any changes have been made to bolster employee safety at the hospital in the wake of the attack.

The hospital has not provided that information.

