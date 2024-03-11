Cash4Life lottery ticket worth $7 million sold at Publix in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A lottery ticket worth at least $7 million was sold recently at a Publix grocery store in Palm Beach County.

The Florida Lottery said a Cash4Life ticket, which hasn't been claimed yet, was sold at a store located at 1700 S Congress Ave. in Palm Springs.

The QuickPick ticket for Sunday's drawing matched all six numbers 5, 13, 17, 42, 43 and the Cash Ball number of 4.

The winner can choose an option of receiving $1,000 a day for life (annual payments of $365,000 for life for a minimum of 20 years) or a one-time lump sum payment of $7 million. The winner has 180 days after the draw date to claim their prize.

The Cash4Life game is played in 10 states and drawn nightly.

This isn't the first big-money lottery ticket sold in Palm Beach County recently.

A Florida Lotto ticket worth $3.75 million was sold last month at Publix in West Palm Beach. That ticket has been claimed, but the name of the winner has not been released.